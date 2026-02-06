‘Manjha’ menace: String of deaths, but no arrest

A series of accidents triggered by nylon kite string were reported from Lucknow, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur, and Gorakhpur in the past one year, claiming at least six lives and causing multiple injuries. Police officials in action during a crackdown on hazardous kite strings in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Three incidents were reported in Lucknow in December 2025 and February this year. A 33-year-old medical representative was the latest to succumb to injuries caused by a nylon kite string on Wednesday.

All such cases reported to police in the recent past made no headway as FIRs were registered only against “unidentified” people and there was not a single arrest in any of these cases, according to an HT status check based on information provided by the respective police stations.

Senior police officials said, in most of these cases, FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code section 304 A (Causing death by negligence, not amounting to culpable homicide) earlier and Section 106 (causing the death of a person through a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita now.

In instances of injuries, Section 285 BNS was applied, which penalises offenders for creating danger, or injury to any person in a public way or line of navigation.

CASE 1

Jaunpur: 28-year-old physiotherapist

dies as kite string slits his throat

When and Where: Jan 16, 2026: Jaunpur

What: A physiotherapist, Dr Sameer Hashmi (28), died in Jaunpur after his throat was cut by a nylon kite string while returning home on his bike around 12.30pm at Prasad intersection in Line Bazar police station area.

Action: The case was registered against unidentified people at Line Bazar police station

Current status: No arrest till now as police still hunt those behind the string, said inspector Satish Singh, Line Bazar, Jaunpur.

CASE 2:

Shahjahanpur: Constable falls prey to ‘manjha’ menace

When and Where: January 11, 2025: Shahjahanpur

What: Police constable Shahrukh Hasan, 30, died after his neck was caught in banned synthetic plastic kite string.

Action: FIR was lodged against “unidentified” kite-flyers at Kotwali Nagar police station. A day later, police conducted raids in the area seizing over 46 kg of illegal ‘manjha’ and booking three after the raid.

Current status: No arrest particularly in Hasan’s case till now, said Ashwani Kumar, SHO, Kotwali Nagar

CASE 3

Aligarh: Painful end for poultry trader

When and where: Sept 30, 2025, Aligarh

What: A poultry trader, Salman (28), riding a scooter died a painful death at Jamalpur Overbridge in Civil Lines police station area after being hit by a nylon kite string.

Action: Civil lines police station filed an FIR against “unidentified” persons.

Current status: No arrest till now, said Vinod Kumar, SHO, Civil lines

CASE 4

Shahjahanpur: Nylon string snuffs out life near Roza bridge

When and where: Oct 23, 2025, Shahjahanpur

What: A 26-year-old man, Ravi Sharma, who was going to his in-laws’ house with his wife, suffered a serious injury as his neck got caught in a nylon string near Roza bridge. He died in hospital. Sharma was a resident of Nagla Jaju in Kanth police station area.

Action: FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Roza police station, said Priyank Jain, CO, Sadar.

Current status: The CO said no arrest or any development took place as it is difficult to trace the kite-flyer.

CASE 5

Jaunpur: Teacher dies after dropping daughter at school

When and where: Dec 10, 2025, Jaunpur

What: A 40-year-old private school teacher, Sandeep Tiwari, lost his life after his throat was slit by a nylon kite string. A resident of Kotwali area of Jaunpur, he was returning home on his motorcycle after dropping his daughter at school. The sharp string got entangled around his neck. In an attempt to free himself, Tiwari lost control of his motorcycle and fell on the road and later died.

Action: Goldi Gupta, CO, Kotwali said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons in Tiwari’s case. Later, in a separate case, a raid was conducted during which over 61 kg of banned ‘manjha’ was seized while three named persons were booked for selling and storing them.

Current status: No arrest has been made as police are still finding out what led to the incident.

CASE 6

Gorakhpur: Man survives after surgery

When and where: July 29, 2025, Gorakhpur

What: Amit Gupta was going to Dharamshala with his mother on a bike when his neck got caught in kite string at Surajkund bridge under Tiwalipur police station, cutting four veins. Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered serious injuries. After a long operation, his life was saved.

Action then: A case was filed against unidentified

Current status: No arrest

CASE 7

Lucknow: Biker gets several stitches

When and where: Dec 11, 2025, Burlington crossing, Lucknow

What: A 35-year-old man, Aishwani Kashyap, riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries after a nylon kite string slit his throat near Burlington crossing under Hussainganj police station limits. Passersby rushed to his aid and took him to Civil Hospital where he got several stitches and was saved.

Action: No case was registered as three police stations – Hazratganj, Hussainganj and Qaiserbagh – denied having received any complaint.