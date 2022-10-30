Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds IIT Kanpur’s role in developing indigenous 5G network base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday applauded the work of IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras in developing India’s 5G network base using indigenous technology. He hoped that in future too, many more such efforts will be seen.

Soon after, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “The contribution of IIT Kanpur along with various institutions in preparing India’s indigenous 5G test bed is also commendable.” “The mention of this wonderful contribution of IIT Kanpur in PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’ is a matter of pride for the entire state,” Yogi said.

Director, IIT Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar in a tweet thanked PM Modi. “We are continuously working to make #India AtmaNirbhar in key technology sectors. Jai Anusandhan!,” he said.

“Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for recognising @IITKanpur’s efforts for the development of the indigenous 5G testbed,” his tweet read. “I would like to laud all IITs for a unique effort to enhance research and innovation. I also hope other universities and institutions follow this practice,” Prof Karandikar said.

To advance 5G ecosystem within India, an end-to-end 5G testbed incorporating all major subsystems of a 5G network has been built up by eight leading academic institutions, including IIT Kanpur, a report of Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet referred to PM’s call on ‘Maan Ki Baat’ for ‘Run for Unity’ being organised on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel (on October 31), the architect of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’. “Let us strengthen the sources of our unity by participating in this programme in large numbers tomorrow,” the CM tweeted.