Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will continue approving building maps in Ansal API township at Sushant Golf City without hindrance, provided the ownership is clear and there are no disputes. LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar issued directives on Thursday, resolving confusion among allottees regarding map approvals in the township. An LDA official stated that the decision provides relief to allottees seeking to construct buildings in Sushant Golf City. (Sourced)

LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma clarified that orders from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) concerning Ansal API will not affect the approval process. Concerns were raised by freehold plot owners that legal issues involving Ansal might disrupt map approvals, but the vice chairman confirmed that approvals will proceed under the existing online building plan approval system, according to an LDA press release.

