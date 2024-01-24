close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Marked improvement in consumer services, says power engineer’s body

Marked improvement in consumer services, says power engineer’s body

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 24, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Referring to the Consumer Service Rating for Discoms report for the fiscal year 2022-23 released by the Centre recently, the body’s general secretary, Jitendra Singh Gurjar, said all five state-owned discoms had improved their ratings.

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, a body representing power engineers, on Tuesday claimed that there had been a marked improvement in consumer services in all government discoms in the state under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and energy minister AK Sharma.

“Resolution to consumers’ issues through a portal and implementation of suggestions put forward by the engineers’ body from time to time have improved consumers services in all segments in discoms,” he noted.

The engineers, he said, were committed to making Uttar Pradesh the top state in consumer services by 2025, despite limited resources.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma, however, said the state-owned discoms had failed to significantly improve their ratings in a Rural Electrification Corporation Limited’s report.

“While the ratings positioned Noida Power Company (NPCL) in the ‘A Plus’ category, KESCO, which held the top position in 2021-22, slipped to ‘B Plus’. Other discoms have certainly moved to B grading but that too cannot be called a satisfactory rating,” Verma said demanding that the government take tough steps to bring about major improvements in discoms.

