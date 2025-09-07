Married woman killed for dowry in Kaushambi, 6 booked: Police

A married woman was killed by her in-laws by suffocating her with a pillow under the Saini police station area in Kaushambi district on Friday night. It is alleged that her in-laws used to harass her for dowry, while the brother-in-law allegedly used to do obscene acts. He allegedly pressured her to have an illicit relationship. On the complaint of the mother of the married woman, a case has been registered against six accused, including the brother-in-law, DSP Sirathu Satyendra Tiwari confirmed. (Sourced)

He said the SHO of Saini police station had been directed to conduct an impartial investigation and take strict action against those found guilty.

The victim, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, was married on November 30, 2023, in Kaushambi. Soon after marriage, her in-laws allegedly began demanding dowry. Relatives of both families had convened a panchayat, but the harassment reportedly continued.

After a few months, the woman’s husband left for Saudi Arabia for work. Her brother-in-law then allegedly started making obscene advances and forcing her into physical relations. The woman’s mother alleged that when her daughter resisted and refused to meet dowry demands, she was suffocated to death with a pillow on Friday night. Later, the in-laws reportedly informed that she had consumed poison.

When the victim’s parents reached her matrimonial home, they alleged they discovered the truth and informed the police. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.