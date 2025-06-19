Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Mass staff transfers will impact power supply, warns employees’ body

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 19, 2025 07:14 AM IST

UPPCL chairman, in a recent video conference, ordered the immediate release of the transferred staff, which, according to the Samiti, could aggravate the situation further, especially given the current heatwave-like conditions in the state.

Amid the ongoing protests against recent large-scale transfers in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has warned that the sweeping transfer orders could severely disrupt power supply across the state during peak summer demand.

(For representation)
(For representation)

“Indiscriminate relocation of engineers from one corner of the state to another—particularly the shifting of distribution engineers to transmission roles—poses a serious threat to the stability of power distribution operations,” Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said.

He said that such transfers, executed without a due policy framework, could throw the already stressed power system off balance.

The Samiti has already announced that employees of the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam will begin an indefinite satyagraha at the company headquarters in Varanasi from June 19, demanding the rollback of what they term “arbitrary and punitive” transfers. Notices to this effect have already been sent to the corporation’s management.

Minister promises action against staff for unscheduled outage

Energy minister AK Sharma has warned of strict action against power department personnel who cause unscheduled power outages or fail to promptly resolve consumer complaints.

He emphasised that despite an unprecedented rise in electricity demand this year, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) is ensuring power supply to all regions as per the prescribed schedule.

Sharma noted that in certain rural and Bundelkhand areas, some officials were misleading the public by claiming that supply from SLDC was insufficient and were unnecessarily disrupting power during intense heat and humidity.

“Consumers are being harassed and made to run from pillar to post for minor issues. Repeated shutdowns for maintenance and frequent power cuts are unacceptable,” he said, instructing officials to abandon the mindset of “power will go” and to respond swiftly to complaints received on the toll-free number 1912.

He expressed concern that the lax attitude of a few employees continued to tarnish the image of the entire department. “The government will no longer tolerate a work culture marked by negligence or corruption,” he warned.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Mass staff transfers will impact power supply, warns employees’ body
Follow Us On