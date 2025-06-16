Mass yoga sessions planned at spiritual & historical sites on Int’l Yoga Day

The Uttar Pradesh government is making mega preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21, with a series of special events planned to celebrate the occasion with cultural and spiritual fervour. As in previous years, iconic historical and religious sites will serve as the backdrop for large-scale yoga sessions, connecting the practice to the state’s rich heritage and spiritual traditions, spokesperson said. (Pic for representation only)

Mass yoga demonstrations will be held at prominent locations, including the Gorakhdham Temple in Gorakhpur, the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the Chakratirth in Naimisharanya (Sitapur), and the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. In addition, grand events are planned at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow and the Prem Mandir in Mathura. Yoga sessions will also take place at historical landmarks across gram panchayats, blocks, tehsils, and districts.

Yoga Week officially commenced on June 15, with various district- and state-level programmes already underway. Participants have also taken a pledge to integrate yoga into their daily lives, the press release read.

The weeklong celebration will feature targeted activities for different segments of society:

On June 16, schools and colleges will host competitions in yogasana, poster-making, speech, essay writing, quizzes, and rangoli.

On June 17, under ‘Ayush Gram Yoga Day,’ yoga sessions and health check-up camps will be held in gram panchayats.

On June 18, yoga programmes will be conducted for individuals with special needs, prisoners, residents of orphanages, and slum dwellers.

On June 19, mass yoga practice will take place in government and corporate offices.

On June 20, dedicated yoga sessions will focus on women’s health, targeting girl students, pregnant women, adults, and working women.

On June 21, on International Yoga Day, large-scale yoga demonstrations will be organised at the Raj Bhavan Lawn, Residency, and all district headquarters. Winners of district and state-level competitions will also be felicitated on this day.

State and district-level competitions in essay writing, slogan creation, painting, and yoga asana are also being organised. Entries can be submitted on the official portal http://iyd2025.com until 5pm on June 16.

At the state level, prizes will include ₹21,000 (1st Prize), ₹11,000 (2nd Prize), ₹5,100 (3rd Prize), ₹2,100 (4th Prize), and ₹1,100 (5th Prize).

To support district-level activities and prizes, over ₹2.63 crore has been allocated to all 75 districts.