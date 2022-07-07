Mathura court to hear Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case today
The court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will on Thursday hear the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter as the Shahi Eidgah mosque management committee presses for the disposal of the application challenging the maintainability of the case.
Those appearing for deity Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj (petitioner) are pushing for the appointment of court commissioner (ameen) for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque, the removal of which has been sought by the petitioners.
“We have moved an application seeking disposal of application moved under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code, challenging the maintainability of the case. This application is of utmost importance and has been part heard. However, instead of arguing on this application, petitioners are moving different applications with varied pleas just to delay the case,” said Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary and counsel for management committee of the Shahi Eidgah mosque.
Also Read:Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
Rajendra Maheshwari, the petitioner number 4 and counsel for deity (Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj) offered a different take.
He said that the revision court already expressed observations to have the disposal of the application moved for the appointment of court commissioner (ameen) on priority. “Thus, it should be heard ahead of application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC,” he said.
Petitioners in almost a dozen cases filed in Mathura court on Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue claimed that the Shahi Eidgah mosque was constructed on a part of a 13.37-acre land which belongs to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. They have demanded that the mosque land be returned to the trust.
Petitioners appearing on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi have challenged the settlement dated 12.10.1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Eidgah, which was part of suit no. 43 of 1967. The petitioners claim it got no legal validity because the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to settlement.
The management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque, besides other opposite parties, objected to these petitions, alleging that they have been filed after a prolonged delay as the compromise was done in 1968, while the judgement and decree in case number 43 of 1967 were passed in 1974. Hence, the petition, as such, was time barred, they claimed.
The petitioners have also claimed that the mosque was built on the same spot where a temple was razed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
-
Karnataka daily Covid cases jump 34% in 24 hours to 1,127; 1,053 in Bengaluru
Karnataka logged 1,127 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, compared to the 839 cases registered the day before. As many as 1,053 of Wednesday's cases were from Bengaluru. Karnataka's cumulative Covid count is 39.75 lakh, with a positivity rate of 4.26%. Bengaluru's 1,053 cases were a big spike over the 775 reported Tuesday. Active cases in the city are 6,056. There are 29 active clusters in Bengaluru, with 26 reporting less than five cases each.
-
3 dead after landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district
Three people have died after a landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a senior police official told news agency ANI Thursday morning. A fourth is being treated in hospital, Rishikesh Sonawane, a police superintendent, said. Three people were rescued from amid the debris, Dr KV Rajendra, the deputy commissioner had said late last night. The Udupi district has called a holiday for anganwadi schools and colleges. Heavy showers are expected there till July 9.
-
Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket, no injury reported
A level-2 fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning, according to civic officials. The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am. At least eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the site to douse the fire. There was no report of any casualty, the officials said.
-
Karnataka rain: Amid red alert, holiday for schools, colleges in these districts
Owing to continuous rain, educational institutions in several parts of Karnataka will remain shut on Thursday. Top officials in the 4 districts of Karnataka - namely Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Uttara Kannada -- have declared holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rain, ranging above 204.5 mm for these 4 cities.
-
‘Do not sacrifice cattle for Bakrid festival,’ says Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan appealed to people not to sacrifice cattle for the Bakrid festival while warning of stern action against the offenders. The Minister emphasised the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act has already been in force in Karnataka. Generally, during the Bakrid festival, there is a tradition of sacrifice, for which livestock such as cow, ox, calf and camels are also used, said Chavan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics