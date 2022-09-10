Mathura: Notices to juvenile home staff as two inmates allege thrashing after escape bid
Both inmates have been sent for medical examination, says Mathura district probation officer Anurag Shyam Rastogi
The district probation officer (DPO) of Mathura on Saturday served notices to the superintendent and other staff of juvenile observation home in Mathura after two inmates, who made a bid to escape on Thursday night, alleged that they were thrashed by them.
“The matter relates to two-day old incident wherein these two inmates, both minors, made an abortive attempt to escape from the juvenile observation home. After being caught by the juvenile home staff, the duo alleged that they were thrashed by them,” said DPO Anurag Shyam Rastogi.
“Both inmates have been sent for medical examination and notices have been served to the superintendent and other staff seeking their explanation. On the basis of their reply and fact finding, further action will be taken,” Rastogi added.
One of the inmates who had tried to escape is accused of multiple thefts while the other is facing charges under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code. They had removed the iron window to jump through but were caught by the juvenile home staff.
Bhagwant Mann meet President Murmu, invites her to visit Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to pay a visit to the state. The chief minister called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning and invited her to visit Punjab – the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets. Mann said the entire Punjab will give a red carpet welcome to the President on her visit to the state.
Pandit employees stage protest, want relocation to Jammu
JAMMU: Several Kashmiri Pandits employed under PM's special package in Kashmir, staged a protest demonstration outside the press club here and demanded that they be relocated to the safer environs of Jammu. Another Pandit employee rued that former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also disappointed them with his lukewarm response. Gupta had come to the press club where his car was gheraoed by the Pandits, who demanded that they be relocated to Jammu.
Bidding adieu: 20 lose their lives during immersion
Mumbai As the state bid a tearful goodbye to Ganpati on Friday, at least 20 people died across Maharashtra due to immersions or immersion-related activities. Of them, at least 14 died due to drowning. In Vardha district, four people died due to drowning in Sawangi and Devli regions of the district. In Yavatmal district's Arni region, two died due to drowning during immersion.
Madrasa survey not targeted at anyone: Muslim minister in Uttar Pradesh
The lone Muslim face in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Danish Azad Ansari, on Saturday said the madrasa survey by the Yogi government 2.0 would be a two-pronged exercise and it would not be targeted at anyone. Ansari's comment comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday became the latest opposition leader to hit out at the madrasa survey exercise that she claimed was aimed at terrorising Muslims.
Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s rally, 8 Baramulla MC Councillors resign from Apni Party
{Ahead of Azad's Kashmir rally} Srinagar: Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad's first Kashmir rally in north Kashmir's town of Baramulla, eight councillors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party today to join the veteran leader's new party. Azad will be holding his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday at Dak Bungalow. Omar Kakroo, corporator and former president of the municipal council, Baramulla, resigned today from the Apni Party along with eight councillors.
