Mathura: Notices to juvenile home staff as two inmates allege thrashing after escape bid

Published on Sep 10, 2022 11:11 PM IST

Both inmates have been sent for medical examination, says Mathura district probation officer Anurag Shyam Rastogi

One of the inmates who had tried to escape is accused of multiple thefts while the other is facing rape charges. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The district probation officer (DPO) of Mathura on Saturday served notices to the superintendent and other staff of juvenile observation home in Mathura after two inmates, who made a bid to escape on Thursday night, alleged that they were thrashed by them.

“The matter relates to two-day old incident wherein these two inmates, both minors, made an abortive attempt to escape from the juvenile observation home. After being caught by the juvenile home staff, the duo alleged that they were thrashed by them,” said DPO Anurag Shyam Rastogi.

“Both inmates have been sent for medical examination and notices have been served to the superintendent and other staff seeking their explanation. On the basis of their reply and fact finding, further action will be taken,” Rastogi added.

One of the inmates who had tried to escape is accused of multiple thefts while the other is facing charges under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code. They had removed the iron window to jump through but were caught by the juvenile home staff.

