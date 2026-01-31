Mau DSO steno under vigilance lens; assets worth ₹17 cr traced

A vigilance inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets held by a clerical employee posted in the Mau District Supply Office (DSO) has expanded into a multi-state probe, after teams traced properties and investments worth nearly ₹17 crore allegedly accumulated beyond known sources of income, officials said. The vigilance inquiry has expanded into a multi-state probe. (For representation)

According to an official statement issued by the UP vigilance headquarters in Lucknow on Friday, the case involves Gagan Kumar Singh, 52, a steno/typist originally from Gulni Kushaha village in Bihar’s Banka district and posted in Mau since 1997. Officials said the inquiry was initiated after preliminary financial checks revealed a mismatch between Singh’s salary profile and suspected investments in immovable assets.

Senior vigilance officers said a detailed open inquiry was conducted before the findings were forwarded to the state government. Following official approval, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and an FIR was lodged at the vigilance establishment police station, Gorakhpur sector.

“A government employee in a clerical role is not ordinarily expected to hold assets of such magnitude. That disparity itself became the starting point of the investigation,” a senior vigilance official said, requesting anonymity.

Investigators allege that properties linked to Singh span three states — Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh — indicating what officials described as a “layered asset accumulation pattern.”

Acting on court-issued warrants, four vigilance teams on Thursday conducted coordinated searches at locations allegedly connected to the accused.

As per the official release, the operation was supervised from Lucknow and involved 24 vigilance personnel, a jewellery valuation expert, and eight independent witnesses.

Searches were conducted at Singh’s ancestral village in Banka district, an urban residential property in Banka, a flat in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and a house and warehouse in Deoghar, Jharkhand. Officials said the search exercise lasted nearly six hours, during which documents, property records and financial papers were examined.

Based on a preliminary assessment, vigilance officials estimated the value of key properties allegedly linked to Singh at about ₹4.29 crore for buildings and warehouses in rural Banka, ₹1.70 crore for a house in urban Banka, ₹34 lakh for a flat in Bhagalpur, and ₹1.17 crore for a residential structure and warehouse in Deoghar.

In addition, documents related to 33 registered sale deeds for agricultural and residential plots were recovered — an unusually high number, investigators noted, for someone holding a lower-tier government post. Teams also seized bank passbooks, cheque books, computer equipment, furniture worth about ₹4.4 lakh, and a motorcycle, all of which are now being analysed to trace financial transactions, officials said.

Senior vigilance authorities said investigators are now reconstructing the accused’s financial profile, including salary and service records, bank deposits and withdrawals, property purchase timelines and possible benami (proxy) ownership patterns.

“We are examining the source of funds, the timing of investments, and whether any assets were acquired in the names of relatives or associates,” a senior officer said, adding: “Every transaction will be legally verified.”

The vigilance release stated that the valuation is provisional and subject to further technical and financial examination. Officials did not rule out the possibility of more suspects being questioned if evidence of financial routing or assisted ownership surfaced.

Authorities emphasised that the investigation was ongoing and that conclusions would be based on documentary evidence and forensic financial analysis.