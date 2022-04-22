May 5 fixed as next date in case related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
Agra In a case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the court of the district judge, Mathura, has fixed May 5 as the next date for hearing arguments in a revision filed by the petitioners after dismissal of petition by the court of the civil judge, Mathura. The lawyers were not working on Thursday because of condolence after death of two lawyers in Mathura court.
‘Two lawyers in Mathura court had died and Thursday was condolence day. So, hearing could not take place in the matter. The court of the district judge fixed May 5 as the next date for continuation of arguments on maintainability of revision filed by the petitioners,” informed Tanveer Ahmed, secretary, management committee, Shahi Idgah Masjid and its counsel in the case.
It may be recalled that this is one of the earliest filed cases on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and was initially filed before the court of civil judge in Mathura who dismissed the petition before admission on September 30, 2020.
The petitioners, appearing as devotees of Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and represented by Hari Shankar Jain as lawyer, had preferred the revision before the court of district judge in Mathura against the order of the civil judge .
The petition was filed on behalf of the deity (Lord Krishna) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Sri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity. The petitioners have sought cancellation of judgement and decree dated 20.07.1973 and judgement and decree dated 07.11.1974 passed in civil suit no. 43 of 1967 by the civil judge, Mathura.
The petitioners have challenged the settlement dated 12.10.1968 between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Idgah, which was part of suit no. 43 of 1967, alleging that it had no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to the settlement.
However, the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, through its lawyer and secretary Tanveer Ahmed objected to petition, alleging it to have been filed after a long delay because the compromise entered was in 1968 while the judgement and decree in case no. 43 of 1967 were passed in 1974, as such the petition was time barred.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar police sets up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations
To address complaints of cyber crime more efficiently, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has set up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations in the district, each of which will have one police personnel who has been trainedto deal with cyber complaints. “In the second phase, more helpdesks will be set up considering the number of cyber complaints registered,” said in-charge of cyber cell, Baljeet Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
-
ED files 5,000-page charge sheet against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in the Mumbai sessions court against Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik. ED had on February 23 arrested the Nationalist Congress Party leader in connection with a money-laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides. The 62-year-old leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
-
Central Railway: British-era Carnac Bridge warrants immediate demolition before monsoon
The Central Railway has sought permission from the traffic police to carry out demolition of the 150-year-old British-era Carnac Bridge, before the monsoon. The bridge which is located in South Mumbai has been declared 'unsafe' by an audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2018. The Carnac Bridge was constructed in 1867 in the Victorian era, primarily for bullock carts and horse-drawn carriages, and was restricted for heavy vehicles.
-
Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award
District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi. He received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. Sharma effectively ensured implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna and promoted digital payment and good governance. Varanasi topped the country in implementing the scheme.
-
Drones to be deployed for rhino count in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
Drones would be deployed in counting of rhinos in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The decision has been taken due to high grasses in the rhino area, forest officials said. The rhino population estimation, earlier scheduled for Thursday in DTR was extended till Friday. This was done due to difficulties in locating one-horned rhinos inside rhino rehabilitation area on elephant backs, DTR officials said. The last estimation of 2018 in DTR estimated 42 rhinos in DTR.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics