Maya lauds army for befitting reply to China in Tawang

Published on Dec 14, 2022 01:03 AM IST

The Indian government should resolve the conflict through diplomacy and strengthen the intelligence units in the area, the BSP president said.

Mayawati said the Indian Army had once again acted according to its reputation by giving a befitting reply. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday lauded the Indian Army for giving a befitting reply to the Chinese army during the clash in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief said the news of the bloody clash between Indian and Chinese army in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, in which many soldiers were injured, was very sad and worrying. With the world suffering from the consequences of the Ukraine war, it was necessary to overcome the new conflict between the India-China army in a diplomatic way immediately, she said.

She said the Indian Army had once again acted according to its reputation by giving a befitting reply, which was commendable. Now it was the responsibility of the government to show its diplomatic skills. The government had to make intelligence stronger, she said.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
