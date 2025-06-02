Maya slams ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati hit back at Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad stating that leaders of such organisations and parties are like rain frogs, who are weakening unity between the Bahujan and BSP on the directions of and support from parties like the Congress, BJP and SP. BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

Addressing ‘Astitva Bachao - Bhaichara Banao’ (Save Existence – Build Brotherhood) - Parbudh Jan Sammelan in Lucknow on Sunday, the ASP chief had attacked Akash Anand who has been recently appointed chief national coordinator of the BSP. “People have rejected Akash Anand but due to compulsions, the BSP opened the door for him after expulsion,” he said.

Lashing out at BSP, Chandra Shekhar had said, “I respect BSP chief Mayawati but now the ASP will fulfill the dreams of Dalit icons Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. Ambedkar had said that dead people do not run the mission and they do not leave the mission alive. ASP is spreading the message and mission of BSP founder Kanshi Ram”.

Mayawati countered the ASP chief’s attack on BSP with a series of posts on X on Monday. Without taking his name she said, “BSP is the only Ambedkarite party in the country working for the benefit of the Bahujans”.

Defending her decision to open the door to her nephew, Akash Anand, after expelling and reinstating him on the second top post in the party, the BSP chief said, “There is a tradition of taking action against people in the interest of the party and taking them back if they repent. In this sequence, the ups and downs of Akash Anand in the party and making him the chief national coordinator has naturally created uneasiness among many people.

“The party hopes that Akash Anand will fulfill the responsibility of taking forward the self-respect of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram. The BSP is realising their dreams with full dedication and heart and soul. The party has absolutely no need for opportunists and selfish people,” she said.

Slamming ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, the BSP chief said, the leaders of some organisations and parties who are like rain frogs may become MLAs, MPs and ministers for their personal gain but they are not going to do any good to society. People should be careful, she said.