Maya slams rival parties over allegations of deal with BJP

A day after the show of strength with a rally on the death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, party president Mayawati on Friday slammed rival political parties over allegations of a deal with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BSP chief Mayawati (File)

In a post on X, the BSP chief said the large turnout at the rally had unsettled rival parties. She urged party supporters to ignore the “absurd statements and rhetoric” of rival party leaders rather than giving them any importance or responding to them.

“On the occasion of the 19th death anniversary of the party founder, a grand event was held at the magnificent Shri Kanshiram Ji Memorial Site, constructed under the BSP government on VIP Road in Lucknow,” Mayawati said.

“The event witnessed an unprecedented crowd, particularly of youth and women, who came with their hard-earned money, displaying immense enthusiasm and zeal. Their determination, expressed through sky-high slogans, to work tirelessly to form the government for the fifth time under their respected Behenji in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections was evident,” she said.

She added that it was natural that the resolve of these supporters would disturb the “sleep of opposing parties and the senses of their leaders.”

“In this context, it would be better to ignore their absurd statements and rhetoric rather than giving them any importance or responding to them,” Mayawati said.

“Moreover, people of the Bahujan Samaj have clearly demonstrated to Uttar Pradesh and the entire country their readiness and struggle to fulfil the dream of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by transforming from the oppressed to the ruling class through the strength of their votes. Now, they must remain vigilant and cautious against the tactics of opponents, such as persuasion, inducement, punishment, and division, and dedicate themselves and resources -- to their Mission 2027. This is the message,” she said.

During the grand event held in Lucknow, millions of BSP supporters from villages and cities across all 75 districts of UP gathered to pay their tributes and listen to the national president of BSP, Mayawati said, adding the party was grateful to all office-bearers, leaders, and senior workers of the BSP’s state unit who mobilised the supporters.