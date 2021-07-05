Maya targets Cong for being referred to as BJP’s ‘B’ team

: Upset at her party being referred to as the ‘B’ team of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister Mayawati hit out at the Congress party.

“The Congress that is surviving on oxygen support in UP has said that the ‘B’ in BSP means ‘B’ team of the BJP. This is highly objectionable as the ‘B’ refers to bahujan, which includes SC/STs/OBCs, religious minorities and other neglected sections of the society who because of lack of numbers are referred to as bahujan,” she tweeted on Sunday.

She attacked the Congress barely a day after the BJP dominated the zila panchayat chairpersons’ polls and from which the BSP had pulled out citing misuse of official machinery by the ruling BJP.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have however been accusing the BSP of being hand in glove with the BJP.

“The C of Congress actually refers to ‘cunning’ party. In their long rule at the centre and the states they didn’t care to improve the plight of the bahujans despite using their votes to form their governments. At last, BSP was formed and at that time the BJP was not in power either at the centre or in any of the states,” Mayawati tweeted.

While Mayawati mostly targeted the Congress, she also hit out at the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, claiming that in these party governments, no election, whether big or small, could be conducted impartially.

“Such impartial elections in these party governments can neither happen nor should one expect it unlike in BSP regime when all elections were held impartially,” Mayawati tweeted.