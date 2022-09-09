Maya working at BJP behest, says Akhilesh; BSP counters charge
National coordinator of the BSP Akash Anand countered Akhilesh, stating that the BSP was not just a party but a mission.
Lucknow: Even as leaders of opposition parties are calling for unity to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in Uttar Pradesh the fight between the main opposition parties- Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is getting high-pitched.
Talking to the media on Thursday, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Bahujan Samaj Party was working on the direction of the BJP. If the BSP had not assisted the BJP in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections, the latter would not have been able to form government, he said.
Akhilesh said the under-hand dealings between the BJP and BSP could be gauged from the support extended by the BSP in the President’s election as well as the by-poll for the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats. The only concern of the BSP was to prepare a strategy to ensure defeat of the SP in the election. The BSP fielded candidate in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections to divide the vote of the SP that paved the way for victory of the BJP candidate, he said.
After the BSP broke the alliance following defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh had not targeted it whereas BSP chief Mayawati had attacked the SP chief through press statements and tweets. But on Thursday, Akhilesh made sharp attack on the BSP. “The BSP chief has locked herself in a self-made jail and her jailor is sitting in Delhi. Through her statements she does not attack the BJP. The SP is on her radar,” Akhilesh said.
However, national coordinator of the BSP Akash Anand countered Akhilesh, stating that the BSP was not just a party but a mission. In a series of tweets Anand said, “We always stand by the exploited and deprived sections of society. By supporting the women of a tribal society, BSP has strengthened the spirit of social justice and egalitarian society. But we fail to understand why you hate the dalits and tribals so much.”
“If you say that BSP is working on the direction of the BJP, make it clear before the people on whose direction the BSP- SP alliance was formed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
“Who is imprisoned and who is jailer? That person is making a comment whose uncle as well as the leader of Rampur failed to understand why he was not coming out of the AC room, whose workers dare not ask him why does he wake up at 2 pm? Why are you living in an illusion, Akhilesh Yadav?” Anand said.
Anand shared the photos of the top SP leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
