Mayawati accuses SP, BJP of giving communal colour to assembly elections

Mayawwati also said that the Muslim community was misguided during the election. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:38 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that complicity between Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party during the assembly election is a well-known fact.

Both the SP and BJP created an atmosphere of fear and terror during the campaign by giving a communal colour to the assembly election, she said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the BSP chief said that the Muslim community was misguided during the election. They made a big mistake by voting unilaterally for the Samajwadi Party. This has to be corrected to defeat the BJP, she said.

