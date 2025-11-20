Mayawati alleges public fund influence in Bihar polls

Alleging public fund influence in Bihar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday said political parties should learn a lesson from the recently-held state assembly elections. “Earlier, ruling parties used to influence elections with money power, but now the government is using public funds to influence voters. In such a situation, the challenge for winning an election has increased manifold,” Mayawati said while chairing a meeting in Delhi to review the functioning of the party organisations in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand. BSP president Mayawati (File)

“Winning elections by hook or by crook has become a new fashion in the country. Party leaders should start preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in various states. The focus should be on expanding the support base and strengthening the party organisation. Spread the ideals of Bhimrao Amabedkar and Kanshi Ram among the masses,” the BSP chief said.

Mayawati directed party leaders and office-bearers to take the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls seriously and ensure that no eligible voter was deprived of their franchise.

“The condition of Dalits, tribals and minorities in western and southern states is no better than in north India, especially Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The social, educational, political and economic condition of weaker sections remains poor due to their lack of effective participation in governance and administration,” the BSP chief said.

She said the BSP government made an honest effort for their empowerment in UP, but the party was removed from power under a political conspiracy.

“The ruling and rival parties indulge in communal and casteist politics. The BJP government doesn’t even clear the reservation backlog, and the SC/ST sections no longer get the benefits of reservation. It’s a matter of great concern,” she remarked.

Mayawati directed party leaders to organise programmes with zeal in their respective states on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.