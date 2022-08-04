Mayawati announces support for NDA’s vice president candidate
Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday declared support for NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election to the post of vice president.
“It is well known that election was finally held for the post of President, the highest constitutional post, due to lack of consensus between the government and the opposition. Now, due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on August 6,” Mayawati tweeted.
“In such a situation, keeping in mind the wider public interest and its own movement the BSP has decided to extend its support to Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President. I am making a formal announcement to this effect today, she added.
Welcoming BSP chief’s decision, deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak said, “Behenji has always supported the deprived community. In the Presidential election she had supported Droupadi Murmu and in the vice- presidential election she has announced support to Jagdeep Dhankhar.”
The Samajwadi Party leader Udayveer Singh and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Arun Rajbhar attacked the BSP chief over the supporting Dhankhar. It’s against the policies and ideals of the BSP, both the leaders said.
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners. Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
Moga ASI held for supplying drugs to Faridkot jail inmates
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted at Moga was on Wednesday arrested for supplying drugs to two inmates at Faridkot jail on their return from a court hearing. The accused has been identified as ASI Raj Singh of Moga. The police have also booked two jail inmates Vikram Singh of Talwandi Bhai and Rawel Singh of Samalsar in the Moga district.
Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15
Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India, Raj Kumar Patel. He said this was done on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5
Chandigarh: In an austerity measure, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission from the existing 10 to five. The CM said salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The CM said keeping in view these issues, it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved.
