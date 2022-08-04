Mayawati announces support for NDA’s vice president candidate

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday declared support for NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election to the post of vice president.

“It is well known that election was finally held for the post of President, the highest constitutional post, due to lack of consensus between the government and the opposition. Now, due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on August 6,” Mayawati tweeted.

“In such a situation, keeping in mind the wider public interest and its own movement the BSP has decided to extend its support to Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President. I am making a formal announcement to this effect today, she added.

Welcoming BSP chief’s decision, deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak said, “Behenji has always supported the deprived community. In the Presidential election she had supported Droupadi Murmu and in the vice- presidential election she has announced support to Jagdeep Dhankhar.”

The Samajwadi Party leader Udayveer Singh and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Arun Rajbhar attacked the BSP chief over the supporting Dhankhar. It’s against the policies and ideals of the BSP, both the leaders said.