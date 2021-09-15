Mayawati attacks UP govt over poor condition of roads

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the issue of potholed roads, even as state’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced a new ‘gaddha mukt sadak’ (pothole-free roads) campaign across UP from Wednesday.

‘Gaddha mukt sadak abhiyaan’ (pothole-free roads) was one of the key promises of the BJP government.

“We have decided to roll out a campaign to repair the roads across the state,” Maurya said, adding that the construction quality of the roads has vastly improved in the state.

Mayawati in a tweet on Wednesday said that like the law-and-order machinery, the road network too is in a mess in the state.

“It is difficult to decipher if there were potholes on roads or roads on potholes,” Mayawati said.

“Several accidents have happened due to these potholed roads. Newspaper reports are full of people dying due to accidents caused while driving on these potholed roads. This is sad and proof of government’s failure,” Mayawati tweeted.

“Roads were among the basic requirements of the people as they are directly linked to development. The truth is that no matter how many slogans the government coins or makes claims, people are unable to understand if potholes are on roads or roads on potholes. The government must pay attention,” she tweeted.

Mayawati’s attack on the BJP government over pitiable roads came a couple of days after she had targeted the government over the issue of floods ravaging eastern UP.