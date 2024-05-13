Mayawati pledges statehood to Awadh region

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday announced to establish the Awadh region as a separate state, with Lucknow as its capital. Speaking at a rally in Lucknow, Mayawati declared that if BSP came to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections, the Awadh region would be granted statehood. BSP Supremo Mayawati arrives to address a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI)

“The demand for a separate Awadh state has long been voiced by residents of the region. If the BSP comes to power at the centre, Awadh will be granted statehood, with Lucknow as its capital. During our government’s four terms, Lucknow underwent significant transformation, which included the establishment of monuments, improved roads, establishment of hospitals, and the construction of a new jail,” she remarked.

Mayawati also criticised former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for his decision to end reservations in promotions, stating, “He can never be good for SC/ST.” She cautioned against being deceived by the promises of the Congress, saying, “Don’t fall for the bluff of Congress.”

Mayawati highlighted, “You should not forget that it was the Samajwadi Party government of Akhilesh Yadav which cancelled the quota of ST and SC in promotions. When our party introduced a bill for amending the promotion quota in parliament, both the Congress, in power at the time, and the opposition BJP did not support the BSP. However, now, during the elections, they are discussing reservations.”

She also claimed that the country’s first law minister, Bhimrao Ambedkar, had urged the then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to establish a commission to fully implement the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories, but the Congress was not ready for it.

“Consequently, Ambedkar resigned from his post. Similarly, during the VP Singh government at the Centre, the implementation of the Mandal Commission’s recommendations faced opposition from all opposition parties, including the Congress and the BJP. The attitude of these parties towards these classes has not changed,” she added.

Referring to the Centre’s free ration scheme, Mayawati said, “In exchange for the meager ration being provided to you, BJP workers are going from village to village, claiming that you have consumed their salt and should vote for them. But I want to make it clear that the free ration you receive does not come from the pockets of the BJP or the RSS, but from your tax money.”

Launching a scathing attack on BJP government, Mayawati said that the government failed miserably to address issues such as unemployment and corruption.

Warning against manipulation and deceitful tactics by other parties, she cautioned, “These parties will resort to the policy of ‘Sam, Daam, Dand, Bhed’ to gain power. But our people must remain vigilant. These parties will use media, opinion polls, and surveys as tools to undermine your morale, but you must remain cautious of their intentions.”

She reiterated that the BSP was contesting the election independently and had not formed any alliances. “We have ensured adequate representation for all sections of society in our ticket distribution,” she said.

Mayawati claimed that if the polls were conducted fairly and transparently, and the EVMs remain untampered, the BSP was likely to emerge victorious.

Regarding the report on Electoral Bonds presented in the Supreme Court, Mayawati said, “The Supreme Court’s findings have exposed the Congress and BJP. It has been revealed that, except for the BSP, all parties accepted donations from capitalists. Only the BSP refrained from doing so because our party relies on contributions from party workers. We operate with the participation of the common people. We do not accept money from capitalists.”

She further said, “Just like the Congress, the BJP has started misusing government agencies. When it comes to investigating agencies, every ruling party has misused them, and these agencies have been politicised.”

“The people of the country have lost faith in the manifestos of various parties. That’s why our party does not issue any manifesto. Instead, we believe in delivering results. We have formed governments four times and demonstrated development, but we have never relied on a manifesto,” she concluded.