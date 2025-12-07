Mayawati questions delay in self-respect driven ‘acche din’ for Bahujans

Calling the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) the country’s only true Ambedkarite party, its national president Mayawati said Bahujan communities were yet to receive the promise of ‘acche din’ or good days, which was envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar. (File)

On Saturday, she paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas (death anniversary), at her New Delhi residence.

Mayawati reiterated a question she has asked on previous occasions: “When will self-respect driven ‘good days’ arrive for crores of Bahujans, who are Dalits, adivasis, OBCs and other marginalised groups?

In a note to media and a message posted on X, she thanked followers across the country for offering large-scale tributes at Ambedkar memorials and public programmes.

Claiming that “casteist” political parties have failed to deliver genuine social justice, she said Bahujans were now fighting to become the ruling class as per Ambedkar’s call, but alleged that various “tactics and conspiracies” were being used to stop them.

The BSP chief urged ‘bahujan’ voters to safeguard their electoral rights, and stressed the importance of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

According to the note, massive gatherings were witnessed at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal in Lucknow and the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Garden in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida). Party national coordinator Akash Anand also paid tribute at the Noida memorial.

Mayawati flagged concerns over reports of the rupee’s sharp depreciation, calling it an issue “more political than economic” in its national implications. She urged the central government to take the matter seriously and initiate concrete corrective measures.