Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati seeks probe into security lapse during PM Modi’s Punjab visit
lucknow news

Mayawati seeks probe into security lapse during PM Modi’s Punjab visit

Four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati also said in view of the assembly elections, political tussle and accusations regarding this incident were not proper
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (FILE PHOTO)
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 11:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expressed concern over a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Punjab on Wednesday and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said the security lapse during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab is very worrying.

It is necessary to take this incident very seriously, Mayawati said and called for a high-level impartial investigation so that the culprits can get proper punishment for such an incident.

In view of the assembly elections to be held in the states like Punjab, political tussle and accusations regarding this incident were not proper, the four-time former UP chief minister Mayawati said.

While giving a pause to politics over the incident, a fair investigation should be conducted, she said.

The BSP is contesting the coming assembly elections in Punjab in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). While the BSP has been allotted 20 seats, the SAD will field candidates on 97 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out