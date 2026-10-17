Trade promotion tour: HC clears decks for Mann’s France visit

The high court on Friday allowed a petition filed by the Punjab government challenging Centre’s move to deny permission to a delegation led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann for an official visit to France. Had received inputs about security threat to Punjab CM, Centre tells court. (HT)

The petition is “allowed”, said the bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya after hearing arguments from Punjab and the Centre. The detailed order is awaited.

The current visit was in connection with participation of the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd. (MARKFED), the apex cooperative of the state, in the international food trade show, SIAL 2026, being held in Paris from October 17 to October 21. The MARKFED was allotted stall in India Pavilion by the agricultural and processed food products export development authority (APEDA), which is a body under the Union ministry of commerce and industry.

Responding to the petition, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain had told the court that the Centre had received inputs about the security threat to the chief minister. In the absence of a formal invitation, the security arrangements can’t be made by the host country.

Punjab additional advocate general Chanchal Singla told the court that invitation has come and it is for the central government to take up the issue of security with the host country.

Singla also alleged that the Centre is discriminating against Punjab, a state ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party, whereas recently the chief minister of Haryana (BJP ruled) was allowed to travel abroad. The Punjab CM was in Japan recently and the state attracted ₹2,000 crore investment, he added.

The state government claims the denial of approval to the visit, which is meant to promote trade, is “arbitrary. In January too, the MEA had refused political clearance to Mann and then Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora for a proposed visit to the United Kingdom and Israel in February to invite business leaders to invest in state.

The petition also claimed that Centre was initially approached on September 3 and then on September 8, and the online application was submitted on September 9. The petition also claimed the Centre’s action of denying clearance “without assigning any reason” was “non-speaking, arbitrary and without the authority of any law”.

Mann was to depart on October 15 as business meetings with officials of the Embassy of India in France and prospective importers, international food companies, trade associations and investors were on the cards. He was to be accompanied by the chief secretary and the principal secretary to chief minister.

Talking to reporters in Phillaur, Mann expressed gratitude to the high court for granting him permission to travel to France. “The Prime Minister can travel across the world. But when I want to go somewhere for Punjab’s work — to bring investment to the state, or to participate in a food festival — we are denied permission. We are going there to promote Punjab’s interests, not to hold a political rally,” he said.

Mann also questioned the denial of permission for his proposed visit to Japan to watch the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final, asking why officers were allowed to travel while he was not.