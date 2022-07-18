Mayawati slams brother, says no dearth of selfish people among Dalits

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has slammed the leaders of Dalit community who have launched political parties and organisations. She also condemned one of her brothers who has joined hands with these leaders.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said, “There is no dearth of selfish people even among Dalits and the neglected communities. I have some relatives among them, the one who went away with his family after the CBI raided my Delhi residence in my absence. Since then, my younger brother Anand is engaged in my service and party after leaving his government job.”

“Whereas these selfish people have launched many types of paper organisations, especially in the name of BAMCEF and DS4 etc, they are trying to serve their selfish interests in the guise of creating social consciousness among the Dalit community. Now some people who have become inactive in the BSP are also doing it the other way around. It’s unfortunate,” she said.

“In this way, the casteist forces are hatching a conspiracy from behind the curtains to weaken the BSP. At the same time, these forces are using them to launch parties to divide the votes of the Dalits and the oppressed communities in elections. In such a situation, in the interest of the party and the movement, I appeal to my supporters to be careful,” Mayawati said.

A BSP leader said, “The party chief is camping in Delhi these days to review the preparations of the party for the assembly election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be held in the year-end as well as in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana where election will be held in 2023. She has appointed her younger brother Anand Kumar as the national vice president and her nephew Akash Anand is the national coordinator of the party.”

During the review meeting, the BSP office bearers drew Mayawati’s attention towards the activities of All India Backward and Minority Community Employees Federation (BAMCEF) run by Vaman Meshram, Bahujan Mukti Party run by former minister in BSP government Daddu Prasad, organisations run by former BSP vice president Jai Prakash Singh and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar in various states.

“The BSP chief’s brother Ashok Kumar, who left her Delhi residence during the CBI raid there, has also joined hand with the Dalit leaders who have launched various organisations,” the party leader said.

“After holding the review meeting, the BSP chief cautioned party leaders and workers against the activities of the people who have launched organisations to divide the Dalit community. She also attacked her brother who have joined hand with these leaders,” he said.

BSP founder Kanshi Ram had launched BAMCEF in 1978 and Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti (DS4) in 1981 to mobilise the Dalit communities. After taking the reins of the party in her hand in 2003, Mayawati announced that both the organisations had been merged with the BSP.