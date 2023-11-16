Mayawati slams Cong over “fake video” ahead of assembly polls

A day before polling in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused the Congress of promoting a “fake video” and conspiring against her party. She also urged the Election Commission (EC) to take cognizance of the matter. Polling will be held on 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 seats in Chhattisgarh on Friday. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a series of posts on X, the BSP chief said, “The promotion by Congress of a completely wrong and fake video like ‘even if BJP wins but Congress should not win’ before voting in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan etc. is unfortunate and a symbol of their frustration. This conspiracy is in view of the strong position of BSP. People should be careful.”

“Congress’s extreme false propaganda is continuing in these states, while the BSP has appealed to the people in the election meetings to vote and beware of the tactics of opposition parties. The BSP is in strong position in the assembly election, it is clear from the panic of Congress,” she said.

“Now that the elections are near, it is highly inappropriate and unfortunate for the opposition parties, especially the Congress, instead of fighting the BJP strongly, to continue their old nefarious activities and conspiracies against the BSP. So the people should be cautious and the Election Commission should also take proper cognizance of this,” Mayawati added.

The BSP chief will launch her party’s election campaign in Rajasthan by addressing two public meetings in Dholpur and Bharatpur on Friday.

