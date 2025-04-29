Menu Explore
Mayawati urges party workers to support Akash Anand

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 29, 2025 08:52 PM IST

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Mayawati addressed the internal dynamics of the party, stating that some BSP members, due to “ignorance, over-enthusiasm, carelessness, or being misled by opposition conspiracies”, are occasionally relieved of responsibilities and even expelled in serious cases.

A day after defending the re-induction of her nephew Akash Anand into the party fold, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Tuesday urged party workers to support and encourage the young leader. Anand was recently reinstated after being removed from party’s responsibilities in March earlier this year.

BSP president Mayawati asked party workers to support and encourage her nephew. (HT file photo)
BSP president Mayawati asked party workers to support and encourage her nephew. (HT file photo)

"Some of them are re-inducted in the interest of the party and the movement after they apologise. Similar actions are seen in other political parties as well," she emphasised.

“Some of them are re-inducted in the interest of the party and the movement after they apologise. Similar actions are seen in other political parties as well,” she emphasised.

While specifically naming Akash Anand, Mayawati said that “some selfish and saleable elements within the Bahujan Samaj who have floated their own parties to divide the BSP vote have been spreading false propaganda in the media about his return.”

“Party workers should be cautious of such opportunistic elements,” she said, adding, “They should also encourage Akash Anand so that he can contribute whole-heartedly to the party. Similarly, all others who are re-inducted into the party should be given full respect in the party’s interest and movement to regain the keys to power.”

“There is nothing personal in these decisions. It is entirely about advancing the mission of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,” she said. She called on party members to remain vigilant and united, keeping the larger goals of social justice and empowerment at the forefront.

Mayawati criticised the opposition parties for their reactions to the BSP’s internal decisions, accusing them of double standards. “When people are expelled from our party for indiscipline or immaturity and later reinstated after they realise their mistakes, opposition parties like the Congress and BJP term it ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’. But when they do the same, they call it a matter of party interest,” she said, adding such criticism is part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish the BSP’s image.

With inputs from agencies

