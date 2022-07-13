Meat factory case: Cops attach ₹5-crore house of UP ex-minister
MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence.
Hundreds of cops led by SP Chandrakant Meena, CO (kotwali) Arvind Chaurasia, CO (Kithore) Amit Rai and investigating officer Naresh Kumar arrived at Qureshi’s house in Sarai Behleem area of Meerut on Wednesday afternoon to execute the attachment of property, said officials.
A huge crowd of locals gathered in this densely populated area. But the police dispersed them using mild force before executing the process after seeking order from the court.
“The house worth ₹5 crore was sealed and videography was done to record the proceedings,” said Chaurasia.
A servant and relative of Qureshi were present in the house while family members had already left the place with valuables, jewellery and important documents, said police.
A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally.
A joint team of police and other departments raided the factory in the last week of March and recovered tonnes of meat, which was being packed illegally.
The police raided this house and other places in search of Qureshi and other accused but they were still at large. Meanwhile, they also filed a petition in Allahabad high court seeking bail. Qureshi’s meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.
CO Chaurasia said if Qureshi didn’t surrender, he would be declared a fugitive and a reward would be announced on him.
-
HC allows Pune woman to relocate to Poland with minor daughter
High court judge Bharati Dangre has quashed and set aside a Pune family court order restraining a woman from taking along her minor daughter with her to Poland without the permission of the court. Judge Dangre order was uploaded on the high court website on July 13, 2022.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes today
VARANASI The district court here on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heard the arguments of advocates for the Hindu petitioners against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. After that, the court of district judge, AK Vishvesha, fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.
-
Construction of roads: Chief secretary asks DMs to resolve issues quickly, hand over land to NHAI
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates to speedily resolve issues related to land acquisition, compensation distribution to farmers and hand over the land to the National Highway Authority of India for building roads in the state. Holding a video conference with DMs and other officials to review the progress of the NHAI projects in the state, he said issues related to the land acquisition were hampering NHAI projects.
-
Cops question suspects in doctor couple robbery case in Ambernath; no arrests yet
A day after a doctor couple was robbed in Ambernath, the police have questioned 20 to 25 suspects. However, no one has been arrested yet. The Ambernath police have checked over 50 CCTVs from various parts of the city and suspected a white four-wheeler that was found surveying the hospital and used in the robbery. The police believed that the accused might have been planning the robbery for two to three weeks.
-
Water supply in Thane city to be affected for 3-4 days
Thane city will face water shortage over the next three to four days as heavy rains have caused the overflowing of Bhatsa Dam. This further led to waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant in Bhiwandi. Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer (water department), Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “There is a 20% low pressure water flow for supply within Thane city limits, where water comes from Bhatsa. This does not include Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra areas.”
