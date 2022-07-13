Meat factory case: Cops attach 5-crore house of UP ex-minister

MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence.

Hundreds of cops led by SP Chandrakant Meena, CO (kotwali) Arvind Chaurasia, CO (Kithore) Amit Rai and investigating officer Naresh Kumar arrived at Qureshi’s house in Sarai Behleem area of Meerut on Wednesday afternoon to execute the attachment of property, said officials.

A huge crowd of locals gathered in this densely populated area. But the police dispersed them using mild force before executing the process after seeking order from the court.

“The house worth ₹5 crore was sealed and videography was done to record the proceedings,” said Chaurasia.

A servant and relative of Qureshi were present in the house while family members had already left the place with valuables, jewellery and important documents, said police.

A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally.

A joint team of police and other departments raided the factory in the last week of March and recovered tonnes of meat, which was being packed illegally.

The police raided this house and other places in search of Qureshi and other accused but they were still at large. Meanwhile, they also filed a petition in Allahabad high court seeking bail. Qureshi’s meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.

CO Chaurasia said if Qureshi didn’t surrender, he would be declared a fugitive and a reward would be announced on him.