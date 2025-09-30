Meerut man ‘orchestrated’ father’s death for ₹39 cr insurance claims: Cops

Two men were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a ₹39-crore insurance fraud connected to the suspicious death of the father of one of them, police here said. (For representation)

Mukesh Singhal, the father of key accused Vishal Kumar (35), held 60 accident insurance policies with multiple companies, and their combined worth was ₹39 crore, they said, adding that all polices were taken in the two years before his death at the age of 55 years in 2024.

Vishal has already received around ₹1 crore in claims against his father’s death from some insurance companies, officials said. Police also suspected Vishal of orchestrating the death of her mother and wife and staging them as accidents to secure insurance funds.

The investigation was initiated on a complaint filed by Sanjay Kumar, a representative of an insurance company, at the Hapur Nagar police station against Vishal, who is the nominated beneficiary of his deceased father.

Mukesh, who was a photographer and lived in Meerut’s Ganganagar, hailed from Hapur. Despite his declared annual income of ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh, the total insurance claims amounted to approximately ₹39 crore.

The case centres on Mukesh’s death, which Vishal claimed resulted from a road accident when his father was returning to Meerut from Garhmukteshwar on March 27, 2024. Vishal stated that Mukesh was initially admitted to a nearby hospital, and later shifted to Meerut where he died.

However, hospital records indicated that the accident occurred at night, contradicting Vishal’s daytime account, and the injuries he described did not match the postmortem report, suggesting possible foul play, the officials added.

Meanwhile, police were still probing the total premium that was being paid for the policies.

Confirming the arrests, additional superintendent of police Vineet Bhatnagar said, “The police suspect that Vishal may have been involved in the murders of his family members to fraudulently obtain insurance payouts.”

“Details regarding the total premium paid for all these policies will be compiled during the course of the investigation,” he added.

Vishal allegedly failed to cooperate with the insurance company’s investigation, withholding key documents. The complainant also accused him of attempting to bribe an investigating officer and bribing witnesses to provide favourable statements. Discrepancies were also found in Vishal’s Aadhaar and PAN details regarding his age, and no details were provided about the vehicle allegedly involved in the accident or its registration.

Police added Vishal’s mother, Prabha Devi, died in an alleged road accident in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa while riding pillion on a motorcycle with him on June 21, 2017. She was admitted to the nearby Saraswati Medical College, where she passed away. After her death, Vishal reportedly received ₹80 lakh in insurance claims.

Similarly, Vishal’s wife’s death a few years ago resulted in a ₹30 lakh insurance payout.

Along with Vishal, his friend Satish Kumar was also arrested from Modinagar in Meerut in connection with the alleged fraud.