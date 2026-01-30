Meerut: Minor rape survivor attempts suicide over threats; accused held

A 16-year-old girl from a village under Bahsuma police station area in Meerut district attempted suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance after she was allegedly raped by a local youth and her family was threatened, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Anuj Saini, 20, has been arrested. (For representation)

The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at Meerut Medical College in critical condition, while the accused identified as Anuj Saini, 20, has been arrested, they added.

As per reports, Saini lured the minor and took her to an animal enclosure at his house, where he allegedly raped her on the night of January 26. He then fled the scene, leaving the girl in an unconscious state.

The survivor regained consciousness on the morning of January 27 and informed her family about the incident. When her family approached the accused’s relatives to complain, they were allegedly asked to remain silent and threatened with dire consequences, police said.

Distressed by the harassment and humiliation, the girl consumed poison. When her condition worsened, she was rushed to a local doctor and subsequently referred to the Meerut Medical College. As her condition showed slight improvement after two days of treatment, her elder brother lodged a written complaint at the Bahsuma police station late Thursday night, officials said.

SSP Vipin Tada stated that police acted swiftly and registered a case against Anuj Saini for rape and he was also booked under the Pocso Act. His family has also been booked for criminal intimidation (threat to life) and abetment to suicide. “Anuj Saini has been arrested and is being interrogated,” he added.