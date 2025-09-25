Meerut: Minor throws acid on nurse for opposing daughter’s harassment

A 17-year-old accused allegedly attacked a nurse with acid in Meerut after she confronted him for harassing her 16-year-old daughter. The incident took place near the Lohiyanagar tempo stand on Tuesday evening, leaving the nurse with severe burns, police said. SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that the accused was a minor. (For representation)

According to officials, the nurse, Rukhsana, who works at a private hospital and resides in Lohiyanagar, was on her way to work when the accused called out to her from behind. When she stopped, the teenager allegedly threw acid on her. Rukhsana sustained burns to her hands, eyes, neck and chest. People in the area rushed to her aid, covering her with a dupatta before taking her to a private hospital. She was later referred to a Delhi hospital.

Police officials, led by CO Antariksh Jain, reached the scene with a forensic team. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been harassing the nurse’s daughter. When Rukhsana objected to his behaviour, he allegedly attacked her in revenge. Police said CCTV footage was being examined and multiple teams were conducting raids to apprehend him.

Rukhsana’s son Imran described the incident as harrowing. “People rushed my mother to the hospital immediately. After initial treatment, she was shifted to another facility from where she was referred to Delhi.”