Meerut teacher shot at by masked accused; probe on

A 42-year-old English coaching teacher was allegedly shot at by a masked assailant near Sharda Road in Meerut’s Brahmpuri area on Friday night, police said. The victim is undergoing treatment and is said tobe out of danger. (For representation)

Despite bleeding profusely, the teacher, Amit Tyagi, managed to ride his scooter to a hospital, where doctors saved his life, police said, adding a probe was on and the accused was yet to be identified.

Brahmpuri SHO Ramakant Pachauri said Tyagi’s statement had been recorded and the sequence of events was being verified. “Police teams have been deployed to trace the attackers. The victim is undergoing treatment and is out of danger,” he said.

According to reports, Tyagi had just finished a meeting with colleagues and reached the ground floor of his institute when he found the gate tied with wires. As he touched the iron gate, he received an electric shock. At that moment, a masked youth about 5’8” tall, armed with a pistol, opened fire.

Tyagi rushed back upstairs as the attacker chased him. Realising blood was flowing from his back, he exited from the market side, called his wife, and rode his scooter to a nursing home. On being told the doctor was at KMC Hospital, he drove further and got admitted there. Doctors began treatment immediately, saving his life, police said.

Tyagi told police that the assailant fired two bullets. While one hit him in the back, the other missed. It took him around 25 minutes to get treatment.

Speaking from the hospital, Tyagi said he had no enmity with anyone. “In 42 years of life, I have never had a dispute. Perhaps they were targeting someone else and I became the victim,” he said.

“We don’t know who shot him. He is a teacher and has no rivalry with anyone,” his wife Tanuja Tyagi said.