News / Cities / Lucknow / Meeting labour crunch, 5,020 skilled workers selected to work in Israel

Meeting labour crunch, 5,020 skilled workers selected to work in Israel

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 30, 2024 09:11 PM IST

In the week-long process at ITI Aliganj, the skill of the applicants was tested in the presence of a team of the Israeli government in collaboration with National Skill Development Council

In all, 5,020 job seekers have been selected from 7,094 candidates who appeared for skilled labour jobs in war-torn Israel, as part of an agreement between the government of Israel and the government of India. Due to the Gaza conflict, Israel has been facing a labour shortage.

Job aspirants outside ITI Aliganj in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
Job aspirants outside ITI Aliganj in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

In the week-long process at ITI Aliganj, the skill of the applicants was tested in the presence of a team of the Israeli government in collaboration with National Skill Development Council (NSDC). The selected men qualified to work as masons for plastering work and ceramic tiling and other such work.

The test of skilled workers was inspected from time to time by Kunal Silku, special secretary, labour and director, training and employment, U.P. Silku said, “This drive was conducted in U.P. following the direction of the chief minister. More than 5,000 workers have been selected for Israel. I wish them success.”

The recruitment drive was carried out following an MoU signed between the government of India and the government of Israel.

“The skill test of workers was taken by the Israeli team at Government ITI Aliganj, from January 23 to 30 for employment at a salary of 1. 37 lakh per month. The skill test was successfully completed on Tuesday,” said Raj Kumar Yadav, principal, ITI Aliganj.

Yadav said, “The Israeli team praised our efforts highly. They said that if in future we need more skilled workers, then we will make ITI Aliganj, Lucknow the examination centre.

