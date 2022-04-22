Mega mela to be held in Lucknow today to mark Baisakhi

Mega carnival Sikh Sabhyachark Mela will mark Baisakhi celebrations and those of the 401st Prakashotsav of Guru Teg Bahadur, which will be organised by the Alambagh Gurudwara, at the Moti Mahal Lawns, on Saturday.

These celebrations will be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and 14 other ministers and top bureaucrats. Special competitions for children to spread awareness about the contribution of Sikhism to society have also been planned on the day.

Nirmal Singh, president, Alambagh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, said, “The carnival will be a reflection of Sikh culture and entry to it will be strictly through passes. No one would be allowed to enter the premises of Moti Mahal Lawns without the passes.

“While for men, a turban on the head is a must for entry, women will have to wear a Punjabi Salwar-Kurta reflecting Sikh culture. There will be volunteers stationed at the entry point who will tie the turban for male visitors. Besides, 400 students have been invited to participate in various competitions held on that day and winners of some of these competitions will be honoured by the chief minister.”

He said, “Two people who have made outstanding contributions to society, will also be felicitated by the chief minister on the occasion.”