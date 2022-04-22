Mega mela to be held in Lucknow today to mark Baisakhi
Mega carnival Sikh Sabhyachark Mela will mark Baisakhi celebrations and those of the 401st Prakashotsav of Guru Teg Bahadur, which will be organised by the Alambagh Gurudwara, at the Moti Mahal Lawns, on Saturday.
These celebrations will be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and 14 other ministers and top bureaucrats. Special competitions for children to spread awareness about the contribution of Sikhism to society have also been planned on the day.
Nirmal Singh, president, Alambagh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, said, “The carnival will be a reflection of Sikh culture and entry to it will be strictly through passes. No one would be allowed to enter the premises of Moti Mahal Lawns without the passes.
“While for men, a turban on the head is a must for entry, women will have to wear a Punjabi Salwar-Kurta reflecting Sikh culture. There will be volunteers stationed at the entry point who will tie the turban for male visitors. Besides, 400 students have been invited to participate in various competitions held on that day and winners of some of these competitions will be honoured by the chief minister.”
He said, “Two people who have made outstanding contributions to society, will also be felicitated by the chief minister on the occasion.”
-
Jugnauth meets Guv, CM; praises Kashi’s ‘amazing’ development
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth met Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday and discussed investment and business opportunities in the state. Yogi felicitated Jugnauth with an 'angavastram' prepared by Kashi artisans. Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was fully prepared to play a leading role in whatever development prospects were there between India and Mauritius.
-
Lucknow’s Hazratganj revamp 2.0: Traders, LMC remove sticking points, agree to co-operate
Hazratganj is ready for revamp 2.0. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the traders of Hazratganj sat across the table on Thursday to hammer out sticking points standing in the way of the upkeep of the heritage market. The LMC decided to decorate the market with vertical gardens, clean the market twice a day and ensure strict implementation of the colour code and signage norms in the market.
-
Attempt to murder case against Shiv Sena corporator
His brother Haribhau Landge and two party members, Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Landge have been booked for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder a local resident after a fight on September 19, 2021. According to the complainant identified as Balasaheb Shinde (45), the incident occurred when he was returning from a Ganpati visarjan along with Rajendra Pakhre, who was not on good terms with the corporator.
-
Elgar Parishad case: P Varavara Rao a main conspirator, can’t be granted regular bail: HC
The Bombay high court (HC) has refused regular bail on medical grounds to an accused in Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, P Varavara Rao. A division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice GA Sanap had on April 13 dismissed Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds, but the detailed order became available on Friday.
-
Farmers to protest if tractors aged 10 years and above are banned: Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that farmers would take to the streets if the government disallowed use of tractors that were aged 10 years and above. Speaking to media persons in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait said that a farmer could do farming for 40 to 50 years with his tractor. He said “tractors will take on the bulldozers,” without explaining what he meant. “One community should not be targeted like this,” he said.
