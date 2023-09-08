News / Cities / Lucknow News / Mentors should come forward to aid FPOs, help farmers: U.P. Agri minister

Mentors should come forward to aid FPOs, help farmers: U.P. Agri minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 08, 2023 07:44 PM IST

UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi has said that the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and to augment their income through its policies. Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is set to make U.P. a one trillion-dollar economy by the year 2027, he said.

UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi inaugurating FPO industry partnership programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)
This minister said this while inaugurating Farmers-Producers Organisation (FPO) industry partnership programme held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday.

Shahi said that there are more than 2000 FPOs functional in the state at present and the target is set to add 528 more to the present number. Besides, there are more than 3,000 FPOs registered on the portal.

He called on the need for mentors to come forward to aid FPOs to provide farmers with drones, help them in seed processing and marketing of agricultural produce to eliminate the role of intermediaries.

Chairman, Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), MJ Khan, said that agriculture development was continuing at a fast pace in India. This momentum powered by the farmer-friendly policies of the government will go a long way in empowering farmers, he said.

