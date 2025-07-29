Met dept issues warning for thunderstorms, lightning in Uttar Pradesh

With active monsoon conditions prevailing, the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, with very heavy showers at isolated places, the weatherman said. The water level of Ganga and Yamuna rising in Prayagraj, on Monday. (PTI)

The monsoon depression formed over the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a low-pressure area over northwestern Madhya Pradesh, due to the effect of a western disturbance and other favourable synoptic and geophysical conditions.

“As a result, many parts of the state are likely to witness light to moderate rain over the next two days, with heavy rainfall at some places and very heavy rainfall likely in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

Subsequently, with the monsoon trough shifting northward and the main rain belt moving towards the Terai region, heavy rainfall is likely in the Terai areas during the first week of August.

Lucknow and nearby areas received light rainfall on Monday afternoon, bringing the daytime temperature down to 31.7 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Tuesday predicts an overcast sky with one or two spells of moderate rain or thundershower. The day and night temperatures are expected to hover around 31°C and 27°C, respectively.

The state forecast indicates that rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places across the state.

The Lucknow met department has issued a warning that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated locations across the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated spots in western UP, while eastern UP may see heavy rain at isolated places.

In the past 24 hours, Sultanpur recorded the highest rainfall at 48.6 mm, followed by Gorakhpur with 42.3 mm, Ayodhya with 9.6 mm, and Bareilly with 8.8 mm.

U.P. RAIN DEFICIT

Uttar Pradesh currently has an overall rainfall deficit of 8%, having received 307.8 mm of rain compared to the normal 333.5 mm. Eastern UP recorded 276.7 mm against a normal of 360.6 mm, reflecting a 23% deficit. In contrast, Western UP received 352.2 mm of rainfall, 19% above the normal of 295.5 mm.