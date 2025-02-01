Metal bar impales, kills passenger after car rams divider at high speed

A 20-year-old man was killed after a “high-speed” car crashed into a road divider on Shaheed Path in the Bijnor area on Friday afternoon in Bijnor area, police said. (For representation)

The crash was so severe that a metal bar from a railing on the divider impaled the Class 12 student’s chest, killing him on the spot, they added.

The driver, aged 19, was seriously injured and undergoing treatment, said police.

“The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, 20, a resident of Azad Nagar of Sarojini Nagar, who was with Sahil, 19, who was driving the car,” said Lucknow police in a statement, adding that the accident took place when the duo was going from Transport Nagar to the PGI area.

A Bijnor police station team and a fire team from Sarojni Nagar fire station reached the spot to rescue the two men stuck in the car. Later, with the help of an ambulance, the duo was sent to the Lok Bandhu Hospital, where the doctor declared Abhishek dead, said Arvind Singh Rana, the SHO of Bijnor police station.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being rashly driven.

According to police, Abhishek was a Class 12 student at St. Thomas School in Sarojini Nagar. His father Vishal Singh works at the airport.

“Sahil’s family has taken him to a private hospital,” said the SHO.

After the incident, there was a long traffic jam on the Kanpur Road towards PGI. Later the damaged vehicle was removed. “The traffic is running smoothly now,” the SHO said.