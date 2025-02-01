Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Metal bar impales, kills passenger after car rams divider at high speed

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 01, 2025 07:30 AM IST

A 20-year-old student, Abhishek, was killed in a high-speed crash in Bijnor when a car hit a divider. The driver, Sahil, 19, was seriously injured.

A 20-year-old man was killed after a “high-speed” car crashed into a road divider on Shaheed Path in the Bijnor area on Friday afternoon in Bijnor area, police said.

(For representation)
(For representation)

The crash was so severe that a metal bar from a railing on the divider impaled the Class 12 student’s chest, killing him on the spot, they added.

The driver, aged 19, was seriously injured and undergoing treatment, said police.

“The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, 20, a resident of Azad Nagar of Sarojini Nagar, who was with Sahil, 19, who was driving the car,” said Lucknow police in a statement, adding that the accident took place when the duo was going from Transport Nagar to the PGI area.

A Bijnor police station team and a fire team from Sarojni Nagar fire station reached the spot to rescue the two men stuck in the car. Later, with the help of an ambulance, the duo was sent to the Lok Bandhu Hospital, where the doctor declared Abhishek dead, said Arvind Singh Rana, the SHO of Bijnor police station.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being rashly driven.

According to police, Abhishek was a Class 12 student at St. Thomas School in Sarojini Nagar. His father Vishal Singh works at the airport.

“Sahil’s family has taken him to a private hospital,” said the SHO.

After the incident, there was a long traffic jam on the Kanpur Road towards PGI. Later the damaged vehicle was removed. “The traffic is running smoothly now,” the SHO said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On