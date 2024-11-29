MFVs in U.P. to get more equipment for collection of forensic evidence

Mobile Forensic Vans (MFV) for all 75 districts will get more equipment to get better results in collection, preservation and testing of forensic evidence in crime investigation under the provision of newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). It is mandatory to collect forensic evidence at crime scenes for offences punishable with seven or more years of imprisonment under provisions of Section 176(3) of BNSS. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The home department has cleared the additional budget of ₹34.5 lakh in a government order issued on Thursday. Earlier, the department had cleared a budget of ₹18.75 crore for the purchase of 75 MFVs for every district across the state on October 19, amid major emphasis on forensic evidence in crime investigation under the BNSS provision.

A senior home department official said that the additional budget for MFVs was sanctioned after getting suggestions from forensic experts for having a refrigerator, video cameras and tabs as well as smart phones in the van for better results in forensic evidence collection. He said now the total budget sanctioned for mobile forensic vans has increased to around ₹19.1 crore.

He said the MFVs are air-conditioned and are equipped with modern amenities to undertake spot tests in laboratory environments at the crime scene itself. He said it has all the facilities to assist the investigation officers (IOs) in carrying out preliminary spot tests and even in packing the collected forensic evidence.

He further said it also has the facility to sketch and take photographs of crime scenes, both in still and video modes.

“It has all the latest forensic tools and kits along with the special multi-tunable light source, which has eight different wavelengths, thereby, enhancing the detection capabilities for latent fingerprints, body fluids, hair, fibers, gunshot residues, explosive residues, bite marks, questioned documents, tyres’ tracks, shoe prints, narcotic drugs, etc,” he stated.

He emphasised that the above total solution for crime scene management will lead to the successful prosecution in criminal cases. Modern mobile forensic techniques have provided forensic scientists with new skills and techniques to meet the challenges from hi-tech crimes, he added.