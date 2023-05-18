Couple makes immolation bid in U.P. capital, rescued

A middle aged couple made an immolation bid outside Lok Bhawan under Hazratganj police station here on Thursday, alleging harassment by police and tehsil officials at the behest of a village pradhan. The couple, however, was rescued due to timely intervention of police and security staff deployed there to avert such incidents and taken to Hazratganj police station. The couple was identified as Manohar Lal, and his wife Urmilla Devi of Bhagwanpur village under Nigoha area. (For Representation)

According to inspector, Hazratganj police station, Akhilesh Mishra, the couple was identified as Manohar Lal, and his wife Urmilla Devi of Bhagwanpur village under Nigoha area on the outskirts of Lucknow. He said the couple reached the VVIP zone on Ashok Marg at around 10.30 am and made an immolation bid by pouring kerosene on themselves. They said the cops rushed to them and averted their bid.

He said senior police officers had been informed of the couple’s allegations and a report had been sought over it. Circle officer, Mohanlalganj, Naveen Kumar Singh under whose jurisdiction Nigoha police station falls, said, “Manohar Lal is a village guard and his allegations were found incorrect when cross-checked.”

He said it came to fore that the couple was constructing a house on a land mentioned as government land in documents following which the tehsil officials issued it a notice.

