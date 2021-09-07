Migration support centre to come up in Gautam Buddha Nagar

LUCKNOW The state government has set a target of imparting training to three lakh youths in the next six months under its Skill Development Mission, provide Covid management training to 41000 youths and set up a migration support centre in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Kapil Dev Agarwal, state minister for vocational education and skill development, on Tuesday, informed that the government has also set a target of providing jobs to 51000 youths who received training in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

“For the next six months, the state government has set a target to train three lakh youths under its skill development mission,” Agarwal told media persons on Tuesday while sharing details about priorities of his department for the next six months.

“We have also set a target of imparting training to 40,000 youths in MSMEs in the next six months. These trainees will also be given stipend of ₹7,000 per month,” said the minister.

Agarwal informed that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would inaugurate 16 ITIs.

The government has also decided to provide training in 10 specialised fields identified on the basis of requirement of industry. These fields are life sciences, rubber, instrumentation and automation, leather and sports goods, hydrocarbon, iron and steel, telecom, logistics, gems and jewellery and mining.

The state government has decided to set up a migration support centre in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

“Those who want to look for job opportunities outside their home town in National Capital Region, Delhi and adjoining states will be provided counselling at this migration support centre,” said Agarwal.

“Migrant workers will get 15 days’ free transit stay facility at this centre, which will include lodging and food,” he added.