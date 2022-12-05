Military Lit Fest draws to a close after 16 sessions over 2 months

Curtains came down on the second edition of the Military Literature Festival that began on October 2, with sessions taking place every weekend, with a felicitation event at Surya Auditorium here on Monday. The theme for the event, organised by Military Literature and Cultural Festival Foundation, was “75 Years of Independence and the Armed Forces”.

The event hosted four author interviews in the prior sessions, which was followed by a felicitation ceremony wherein 10 writers were awarded for their work and involvement in the literature festival. The function also included a display of posters – giving short details of panelist of various sessions, media coverage and books featured during the festival.

The authors who spoke at the final session were Pramod Kapoor (1946: The Last War Before Independence and Royal Indian Naval Mutiny), squadron leader Toolika Rani (Beyond that Wall: Redemption on Mt. Everest, in which she wrote about her experiences during scaling the mountain), Sudeep Chakravarti (The Eastern Gate: War and Peace in Nagaland, Manipur and India’s Far East) and Minnie Vaid (Fateh – a fictional account based on the real life of a widowed army wife who went on to become an officer in the Indian Army).

After each of the 16 virtual sessions that saw the participation of authors and retired army officials from across the country, the final event ultimately brought together many of the dignitaries under one roof, to honour them for their participation and contribution.

A cohort of 50 NCC cadets, along with 35 university students, and army veterans and their families were invited to the event.

Chief guest Lieutenant General Yogesh Dimri, in his closing address, called the initiative “exploratory and introspective”. He thanked (Retd.) Major General HK Singh who spearheaded the entire festival, and said such initiatives put the army into perspective and offer more than a one-dimensional view of the institution.