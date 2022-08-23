Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed.
PWD minister Jitendra Prasada, minister of state for vocational education and skill development (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
The ministers asked officers to act against executing agencies that have missed deadlines over such works, said the state information department in a press statement.
The ministers said the next review meeting would only be held after physical verifications of the progress of works and projects, and after separate meetings with each of the departments concerned.
The ministers held the review meeting at the Lucknow Collectorate auditorium with all officers concerned. They asked the officers to work under the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiency and corruption.
The statement said that the ministers asked officers concerned to execute drain construction without compromising on quality and within the deadline. The PWD department told the ministers that all works will be completed by December-end. The ministers also reviewed the significant repairs and renovation works. They were told that only 24 of the 160 road repair works could be accomplished and the delay was attributed to the rains. The officers concerned told the ministers that they will resume the works on September 15 and complete them within two months.
Reviewing Lucknow’s law and order, the ministers asked the district administration and the police commissionerate to take effective measures to make Lucknow a crime-free district. The statement said that the group of three ministers discussed aspects related to women empowerment, Mission Shakti (UP government’s programme for women safety, empowerment, employment) and crime against women. The meeting also reviewed action taken against criminals/mafia under Gangster Act.
A joint commissioner of police briefed the ministers that police ensure peace in all festivals while continuous patrolling including drone patrolling is being done under Mission Shakti. The joint CP also said that continuous action is being taken against liquor consumption in parked cars near liquor vends.
Regarding the bridges and overbridges, the meeting discussed three ongoing bridge projects in Lucknow. One of the three bridges is complete while two others are near completion, including the one that would connect Shaheed Path to the airport. The ministers were told that while the government departments have completed their part of the work, the airport has not finished its share of work.
The ministers also visited the Lucknow Traffic Command and Control System in Lalbagh to review traffic in the city.
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
Shivakumar: Cong rally to cover 511 km in K’taka
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra” will be covering a total distance of 511 km across 21 days in Karnataka, the party's state president DK Shivakumar said on Monday. He said discussions are on with the All India Congress Committee regarding the route to be taken for the yatra. The yatra is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The 'padayatra' (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories.
