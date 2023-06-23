5 days after rape bid complaint, Dalit minor’s body found hanging

Lucknow Five days after complaining about a rape attempt, a 16-year-old minor Dalit girl was found hanging at her house in a village under Haidergarh police station of Barabanki district on Thursday morning. As per police, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in her house. (Pic for representation)

Her family members alleged the girl committed suicide due to the delay in arrest of the accused and after facing mockery by the alleged person. They said she was very depressed with the incident and reportedly decided to end her life.

As per police, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in her house and her mother spotted the body first on Thursday morning. The girl’s family informed the local village head, who in turn informed the police.

Barabanki superintendent of police (SP), Dinesh Kumar Singh said the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 376/511 for rape attempt was lodged at Haidergarh police station on the girl’s complaint on June 17. He said the medical examination of the girl was done earlier and her statement before the judicial magistrate was to be recorded on Thursday but before this, the police were informed about her suicide.

He said the investigation officer of the case, sub-inspector Yogendra Pratap Singh had been suspended reportedly for negligence in the case investigation and departmental enquiry initiated against him. He said a senior police officer had been asked to probe the suicide and if required, another case of abetment to suicide would be lodged.

The SP himself visited the spot following resentment among family members and villagers after the girl’s death. He pacified the villagers by assuring them to take strict action against the culprits.