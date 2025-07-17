Minor gang rape survivor dies by suicide in Bulandshahr

A 14-year-old gang rape survivor allegedly died by suicide in Bulandshahr’s Khurja on Tuesday, police said. (For representation)

The girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house and assaulted by four boys between the ages of 13 and 17 on June 28, they added. Her infant brother was also abducted.

An FIR was lodged against the four boys on July 2. While one of them was sent to a juvenile home, another was cleared in the investigation. Two other suspects are at large. Among the charges invoked against them are the BNS section 70 (2) (gang rape) and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to locals, the girl’s family was facing financial hardships. Her mother earns her wages as a potter and elder brother works at a roadside eatery in Sikandrabad. The mother found the girl hanging after returning from work on Tuesday evening.

Locals alerted the police, who rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Deputy superintendent of police Poornima Singh said an altercation had occurred between the mother and daughter earlier that morning.

“The mother had left her younger son at a relative’s house. The girl was alone at home. When she returned from work, she found her daughter hanging. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” stated Singh, who is also the circle officer of Khurja.

Neighbours said the family was facing extreme financial hardship and lived in a dilapidated ancestral house on a small plot without electricity. “They’ve been struggling for years, and this assault was a devastating blow,” a neighbour said, requesting anonymity.