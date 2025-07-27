Minor girl killed by father over interfaith relationship in Baghpat

A 17-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father and uncle in Baghpat district after she eloped with her 19-year-old Dalit boyfriend. The incident surfaced when villagers noticed bruises and strangulation marks on her neck during burial and alerted police. Body exhumed for postmortem examination as father confesses to crime; three held (Sourced)

According to police, the girl, a resident of Palda village under Baraut police station limits, had been in a relationship with Sagar Kashyap, a Scheduled Caste youth, for over 18 months. The couple reportedly faced opposition from the girl’s family due to caste and religious differences.

The couple fled to Una district in Himachal Pradesh on July 15, where Sagar worked at a brick kiln. A day later, they were traced by the girl’s family, brought back to the village, and allegedly assaulted throughout the journey. Villagers told police that the couple was tied near a tubewell and beaten in public.

While Sagar was handed over to his family with death threats, the girl was taken back. On July 23, following her continued insistence to marry Sagar, she was beaten again and strangled. The family claimed she died of tuberculosis and buried her quietly the next day.

Suspicions arose when villagers noticed injury marks on her body during burial. The boy’s family and the Doghat police post were informed. Sagar’s family submitted a complaint at the Baraut police station on July 24, but no immediate action followed. They then approached superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Kumar Rai, who directed a prompt investigation.

Girls’ father, Waris and uncle Matlubh were taken into custody. During questioning, both confessed to the killing. Her cousin Sadik was also arrested for his role in the incident. On Saturday, police exhumed the girl’s body for a postmortem examination.

SP Rai on Saturday said that the autopsy report would guide further action. He added that Doghat police personnel, accused of negligence, are under scrutiny.

Sagar’s father, Rampal, said they lived just 500 metres from the girl’s home but remained silent initially due to threats. “They are powerful. Her family had warned us against reporting it to the police, or they would kill my son too,” he said.

The case is being jointly probed by circle officer Baraut Vijay Tomar and sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Yadav. Tomar said the accused have confessed and legal proceedings are underway.

Police deployment has been increased in Palda village to maintain law and order.