Minor on early morning drive fatally runs over two women in Lucknow

LUCKNOW In yet another accident due to overspeeding, two women were mowed down by a car driven by a 15-year-old Class 10 student in Mahanagar early on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Shabnam, 45, and Shahida Bano, 65, were on their way to a neighbour’s place for sehri when the incident took place. They were dragged by the vehicle for 50 metres, before succumbing to injuries on the spot, said police. People gathered at the accident site in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, son of a businessman and resident of Nirala Nagar, had ventured out for a cup of tea and was returning home when he knocked down the women outside their house around 5am. Locals caught hold of the boy and handed him over to the cops. An FIR was registered under relevant sections. The women used to live adjacent each other’s house near Metro City apartments on Paper Mill Road in Nishatganj.

“The minor has been booked under IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (reckless driving). The boy in conflict with law was produced before the juvenile board and later sent to a shelter home in judicial custody,” said additional DCP (central zone) Manisha Singh.

“The incident took place around 5am when the uncontrolled car rammed them. They were declared dead when taken to a hospital by relatives,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Raveena Tyagi. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

“The car was driven by a 15-year-old boy who was caught by the public and handed over to the police. An FIR under relevant sections was registered at Mahanagar police station on the complaint given by the women’s kin and the minor was taken into custody,” said the DCP.

According to the police, the car first rammed into two bikes parked outside their home and then crushed the two women, before hitting a temporary shop.

The enraged kin of the deceased staged a demonstration on the street, after which cops from multiple police stations and PAC had to be deployed to control the situation.

The accused was reportedly driving the car which was registered in the name of his father. According to police, the boy had gone for tea, and he was driving back home around 5am when the accident took place. Though the boy was driving alone, he was followed by a woman in another car, who came immediately after the accident and rescued him when people were thrashing him, said eyewitnesses.

“The boy first drove from Nirala Nagar to 1090 crossing in Gomti Nagar. On his return, he took the Paper Mill Road, where the accident took place near Metro City,” said Akhilesh Mishra, SHO, Mahanagar,

“The accused will be produced before the juvenile court,” he said.