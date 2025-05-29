Missing for over 3 decades, man resurfaces only to rob and flee

A 48-year-old man resurfaced after over 35 years of disappearance only to escape with valuables and cash by allegedly holding three women members of his family hostage in a Rae Bareli village on Tuesday, senior police officials said on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Sanha village within Dalmau police station limits of Rae Bareli district. (For representation)

They said the family had given a complaint against the man and his accomplice following which investigation was underway.

According to Dalmau inspector incharge Shyam Kumar Pal, a man named Tej Bahadur has alleged in his complaint that his cousin Badri Prasad, who had disappeared over three decades ago, returned home recently along with an accomplice identified as Dinesh Kumar.

“Badri Prasad had left the house over 35 years ago and had been living a nomadic life, often in the guise of a sadhu. He visited home twice briefly over the years and disappeared again. This time, he returned with his accomplice Dinesh Kumar and stayed for about 10 days,” Pal said, citing the complaint. An FIR has been registered under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal breach of trust against the two accused, Pal said.

According to the complaint, the family members were unaware of Badri Prasad’s criminal intentions and believed that he would stay for some days and leave again.

Tej Bahadur further alleged that on Tuesday, while he and his brother Santosh Kumar were away at work, Badri and his accomplice allegedly held his wife Neelam, mother Bhagwan Dei, and sister-in-law Sapna (Santosh’s wife) hostage at home. They allegedly looted jewellery worth ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 in cash. The accused also took away a motorcycle and a mobile phone, and locked the three women inside the house before fleeing at around 10:40am, the complaint stated.

Tej Bahadur said he came to know about the incident when he returned home for lunch. The women narrated the entire sequence of events to him.

Inspector Pal said legal action would be initiated once the facts were verified. “The sequence of events mentioned in the complaint is yet to be corroborated. We are examining whether there is another angle to the case,” he added.