Mission 2024: BJP deploys Union ministers for Lok Sabha seats held by Opposition in Uttar Pradesh
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun work on Mission 2024 and decided to deploy Union ministers for 14 such Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which are held by the opposition.
The BJP and allies had won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It recently added Azamgarh and Rampur to its tally in bypolls held on June 23. The bypolls were necessitated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the Azamgarh parliamentary seat and SP veteran Azam Khan quit the Rampur Lok Sabha seat following their election to the U.P. assembly in the 2022 state polls.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been tasked with the responsibility of Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. He has also been entrusted with the responsibility of Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti and Mau, BJP leaders said.
Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been given the responsibility of Saharanpur, Nagina and Bijnor. Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh has been given the responsibility of Mainpuri, the Lok Sabha constituency of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. He will also take care of Moradabad, Amroha and Sambhal. Union minister of state for education Annapurna Devi has been given responsibility of Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Lalganj.
“All the Union ministers will camp in these constituencies for a couple of days and carry feedback from there to the party leadership. Besides these Union ministers, party functionaries and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government would also undertake visits to these constituencies,” BJP leaders said.
The feedback, party leaders said, would be scrutinised and form the basis of the party’s plan in these constituencies. A BJP leader said the party had made inroads in most of the opposition citadels in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls and would look to build on those in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“The BJP won two of the four assembly seats in Mainpuri, the Lok Sabha seat of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. These include Mainpuri Sadar assembly seat held by minister Jaivir Singh and Bhogaon held by Ram Naresh Agnihotri. Kishni and Karhal (won by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) are the two other assembly seats in Mainpuri. In Rae Bareli, the Congress doesn’t have a single lawmaker now. Now, these two, after the fall of Azamgarh and Rampur, are the biggest constituencies with an impactful opposition presence. That is why we have shortlisted these,” a senior party leader said.
-
PMC urges private, IT firms WFH for two days
Considering the India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall alert, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday has appealed to private and IT companies to encourage employees to work from home (WFH) for next two days. According to PMC press statement, “IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in Pune region for the next two days. Hence, we appeal to private companies, including IT firms, in and around Pune to encourage staff to work from home.”
-
Interstate travel not affected by heavy rains
The incessant rains across the city and ghat areas did not affect the interstate transport. Despite warnings from the India Meteorological Department of poor visibility and slippery road during the intense spell, ghat areas remained clear and no major traffic disruption was reported, according to public transport utility officials. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, public relations officer, Abhijeet Bhosale, “All buses are running on time and there is no major disruption of traffic.”
-
Maha rains: Mumbai, Pune among 11 districts on alert, CM Shinde calls for vigil
The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai earlier today forecast that moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur over Mumbai for the next 24 hours. It further predicted that the possibility of very heavy rainfall is expected is isolated nooks for the next 48 hours.
-
Traffic snarls, train delays mark another rainy day
Mumbai Heavy rain on Wednesday caused water logging in various parts of south Mumbai and the suburbs which led to another day of traffic snarls and delayed train schedules. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the India Meteorological Department recorded 66mm rain at the Santacruz weather station and 49.8mm in Colaba. In the 24-hours ending 8.30am Wednesday, the suburbs received 44.6mm rain, while south Mumbai received 24mm.
-
Roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted in Hinjewadi, Wakad areas
Roads leading from Wakad, Sayaji underpass, and the IT hub Hinjewadi main road, have been waterlogged due to water overflowing from the nullahs, thus becoming a nuisance for many of the IT personnel commuting to work and causing long traffic jams. Early in the day on Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials visited the waterlogged roads of Wakad and Hinjewadi and inspected the stormwater drainages sites.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics