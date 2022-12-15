Mission Employment: Uttar Pradesh CM to give appointment letters to 431 candidates

As part of the Uttar government’s “Mission Employment”, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will give appointment letters to 431 candidates who have been recruited by the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the state’s agriculture department.

“The CM will hand appointment letters to selected candidates at the Lok Bhavan at 11 am on Friday,” director (agriculture) Vivek Kumar Singh said. “In secondary education, the state government has given appointment letters to 6,809 candidates so far, including 6,191 assistant teachers and 618 teachers. The selection was held in four phases in the state,” said officials aware of the matter.

“Besides, 1395 candidates, including newly selected 1,272 teachers and 123 assistant teachers, will soon be given appointment letters in the fifth phase,” the officials said. “The appointment letters will be issued to the selected candidates online as it was done earlier, through the public service commission for the post of assistant teacher and spokesperson in government secondary schools,” they added.

The CM had handed over appointment letters to 3,317 candidates on October 23, 2020 and on January 19, 2021, 436 selected candidates, including 138 assistant teachers and 298 teachers, were given appointment letters, officials said.

On August 12, Yogi had given online appointment letters to 2,846 selected candidates in the education department. Of them, 2,667 candidates were recruited as assistant teachers and 179 as teachers. In the fourth phase, 210 people, including 141 teachers and 69 assistant teachers, got online appointment letters.