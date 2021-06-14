'Misuse of donation an insult to faith': Priyanka Gandhi on Ayodhya charges

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, reacted to the recent allegations regarding the Ram temple trust buying a piece of land in Ayodhya at an inflated price. Without naming anyone, the Congress leader remarked that misusing religious donation is an insult to the faith of the crores of people who had "made offerings at the feet of God."

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted from her official handle, "Crores of people made offerings at the feet of God because of their faith and devotion. Misuse of that donation is unrighteousness, a sin, an insult to their faith." Her post on Twitter was in Hindi and has been roughly translated into the aforementioned extract.

Although Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refrained from naming anyone in her post, her reaction can be placed in context with the recent developments surrounding a set of allegations levelled by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh against the Ram temple trust. The Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Sunday that the price of a piece of land bought by the Ram temple trust changed from ₹2 crore to ₹18.5 crore within minutes.

Congress had taken up the opportunity to lambaste the Ram temple trust over the allegations. "Lord Ram, what kind of days are these? Scams are taking place as people seek donations in your name. Shameless robbers are intoxicated with arrogance like Ravana and are selling faith," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Ram temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai refuted the allegations raised by the opposition and that all land that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has bought so far has been purchased at a price much less than market rates. "Some political leaders are misleading people. It is meant to mislead society, the people concerned are political and hence motivated by political hatred," Rai said in the release on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.